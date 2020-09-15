Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Citrus Juicer & Carafe - Black/Silver
1 ctUPC: 0008627916231
Product Details
Engineered for optimal versatility and convenience, this first-of-its-kind unit provides the option to juice directly into an integrated 24-oz carafe or a single-serve drinking glass. The universal juicing cone quickly turns any citrus fruit, from small limes to large grapefruits, into fresh, delicious juice. Three pulp settings and a cover-activated Final-Spin feature ensure users get the most juice with just the right amount of pulp. Carafe includes a lid that shuts securely for easy refrigerator storage.
Features:
- 24-oz. Easy-Pour Glass Carafe with lid
- Adjustable reamer with 3 pulp control settings—low, medium, high
- Auto-reversing, universal juicer cone for more efficient juicing
- Cover activates Final-Spin feature and protects against dust in storage
- Lever-controlled anti-drip spout
- Brushed stainless steel accents
- Easy-clean dishwasher-safe parts
- Convenient cord storage
- Limited 3-year warranty