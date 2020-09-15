Cuisinart Citrus Juicer & Carafe - Black/Silver Perspective: front
Cuisinart Citrus Juicer & Carafe - Black/Silver

1 ctUPC: 0008627916231
Product Details

Engineered for optimal versatility and convenience, this first-of-its-kind unit provides the option to juice directly into an integrated 24-oz carafe or a single-serve drinking glass. The universal juicing cone quickly turns any citrus fruit, from small limes to large grapefruits, into fresh, delicious juice. Three pulp settings and a cover-activated Final-Spin feature ensure users get the most juice with just the right amount of pulp. Carafe includes a lid that shuts securely for easy refrigerator storage.

Features:

  • 24-oz. Easy-Pour Glass Carafe with lid
  • Adjustable reamer with 3 pulp control settings—low, medium, high
  • Auto-reversing, universal juicer cone for more efficient juicing
  • Cover activates Final-Spin feature and protects against dust in storage
  • Lever-controlled anti-drip spout
  • Brushed stainless steel accents
  • Easy-clean dishwasher-safe parts
  • Convenient cord storage
  • Limited 3-year warranty