Engineered for optimal versatility and convenience, this first-of-its-kind unit provides the option to juice directly into an integrated 24-oz carafe or a single-serve drinking glass. The universal juicing cone quickly turns any citrus fruit, from small limes to large grapefruits, into fresh, delicious juice. Three pulp settings and a cover-activated Final-Spin feature ensure users get the most juice with just the right amount of pulp. Carafe includes a lid that shuts securely for easy refrigerator storage.

Features: