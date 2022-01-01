The thick, hard-anodized aluminum construction conducts heat evenly and efficiently through the sides as well as the base and a tempered glass lid seals in flavor while keeping the contents visible. Cuisinart Chef's Classic hard-anodized cookware features an advanced Quantanium nonstick coating, designed for healthy low-fat cooking. The coating is tough enough for use with metal utensils. Even delicate foods like fish can be cooked without sticking and cleanup is quick and easy. Every pan is constructed from durable 3mm hard-anodized aluminum, providing superb heat transfer without hot spots. This pan should be hand-washed with a mild detergent and it carries a limited lifetime against defects.

