Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0008627917180
Purchase Options
Product Details
Everybody loves homemade bread, but not everybody has time to make it. Let Cuisinart do it for you! Our versatile and compact automatic bread maker offers a variety of crust colors and loaf sizes, as well as 12 preprogrammed menu options. Foolproof recipes include everything from gluten-free and artisan breads to jams and sauces. With a convenient 13-hour delay-start timer, that wonderful aroma of just-baked bread can be waiting for you when you wake up.
Features:
- 12 preprogrammed menu options – fully automatic, easy to use-3 crust shades – light, medium, or dark
- Bakes up to a 2-pound loaf
- Vertical baking pan for counter-friendly compact design
- Removable kneading paddle and bread pan-Interior light to check bread as it bakes
- Easy-to-read LED display
- Bake-Only option
- 13-hour delay start – fresh bread, anytime!
- Power failure backup
- Compact vertical bread maker with stainless steel exterior
- BPA-free
- Cuisinart-quality technology promises superior crust, color and texture