The microwave oven has become a kitchen essential, and Cuisinart makes the best! This 0.7 cubic foot model has classic lines and stainless-steel accents – a perfect fit for any kitchen. 700 watts and 11 power levels provide enough options to cook, defrost, or just reheat a variety of foods. User-friendly technology includes preprogrammed touchpad functions, easy two-stage cooking and three memory settings. This is the perfect microwave for everyday use: versatile, stylish, and simple to operate!

