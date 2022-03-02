Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Compact Microwave
1 ctUPC: 0008627914457
Product Details
The microwave oven has become a kitchen essential, and Cuisinart makes the best! This 0.7 cubic foot model has classic lines and stainless-steel accents – a perfect fit for any kitchen. 700 watts and 11 power levels provide enough options to cook, defrost, or just reheat a variety of foods. User-friendly technology includes preprogrammed touchpad functions, easy two-stage cooking and three memory settings. This is the perfect microwave for everyday use: versatile, stylish, and simple to operate!
Features:
- 0.7 cubic-foot capacity
- 700 watts
- 11 power levels (0%-100%)
- Easy auto-cook functions: Popcorn, Potato, Pizza, Frozen Veggie, Beverage, Reheat
- Memory function to save your favorite cooking options
- Two-stage cooking operation
- Modern design with stainless steel accents, sleek touchpad control panel, grey metal interior and dark tinted glass window-Instruction and recipe book included
- Limited 3-year warranty