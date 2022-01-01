The kitchens of France were the inspiration behind the elegant Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Cookware Collection.

. 18/10 Mirror Finish Stainless Steel. Classic Looks & Professional Performance. Stainless Steel Riveted Handles For Easy Handling. Aluminum Encapsulated Base Heats Quickly & Evenly. Safe and Comfortable Handling with No Hot Spots. Smoothly Tapered Rim Prevents Drips & Spills. Tight Fitting Stainless Covers Seal In Moisture. Freezer Safe For Easy Storage. Cook On Stove top, In Oven Or Under Broiler. Oven Safe To 550 Degrees F.