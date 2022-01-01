Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Cool Central 3-in-1 Multicooker
6 qtUPC: 0008627904654
Product Details
The premium Cuisinart® 6-Quart 3-in-1 Cook Central® Multicooker looks stunning on any countertop thanks to its stainless steel styling. The Cook Central® makes cooking for family and crowds simple because of the three preset functions that will sauté, steam, and slow cook any recipe to perfection. The convenient Keep Warm feature comes on once the cooking is complete, so you never have to worry about serving cold dishes at dinner parties again. And when your meal is over, the removable cooking pot is nonstick and dishwasher safe for effortless cleanup.
Features:
- 3 fully programmable cooking functions
- Slow Cook on high, low, simmer, or warm for up to 24 hours
- Brown/Sauté with temperatures up to 400°-Steam for up to 90 minutes
- One touch switches modes when recipe calls for combination cooking
- Removable 6-quart nonstick aluminum cooking pot
- Extra-large blue back-lit LCD display with easy-to-read time and temperature settings
- Glass lid with cool-touch handle for clear view and comfortable handling
- Dishwasher-safe removable parts for effortless cleanup
- Steaming rack included
- Limited 3-year warranty