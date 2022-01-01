Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Cordless Electric Kettle
1 ctUPC: 0008627907936
Product Details
Whether heating water for perfect afternoon tea, making hot cocoa before bed, or filling a French Press for your morning coffee, the Electric Cordless Tea Kettle is always ready. Boasting 1500 watts of power, the Tea Kettle brings up to 1.7 liters of water to the boil fast at the push of a button. Convenience is built into the kettle, with an Open button to lift the lid for filling, while the base features a 360o connector for easy cordless power.
Features:
- 1.7-liter capacity
- 1500 watts for fast heat-up-Blue backlit water window
- 360° swivel cordless connector
- Concealed heating element to prevent mineral buildup
- Easy open lid
- Sleek stainless-steel finish
- Removable/cleanable scale filter
- Auto shutoff and boil dry protection
- Limited 3-year warranty