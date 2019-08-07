Introducing a new hand blender that’s one of the most multifunctional food prep tools in any kitchen. The cordless design of the SmartStick® makes it highly portable and provides exceptional versatility, along with the chefs whisk for merinque and whipped cream. The slim stainless-steel shaft is 8 3/4 inches long with a larger blade and guard for faster results. Five speeds and 20 minutes of run time on each charge make this cordless stick blender any chef’s all-time favorite!

