Cuisinart Cordless Hand Blender
1 ctUPC: 0008627914861
Product Details
Introducing a new hand blender that’s one of the most multifunctional food prep tools in any kitchen. The cordless design of the SmartStick® makes it highly portable and provides exceptional versatility, along with the chefs whisk for merinque and whipped cream. The slim stainless-steel shaft is 8 3/4 inches long with a larger blade and guard for faster results. Five speeds and 20 minutes of run time on each charge make this cordless stick blender any chef’s all-time favorite!
Features:
- Cordless, rechargeable blender – 20 minutes of run time per charge
- (2) 3.9 Volt lithium ion batteries (7.8 total volts) with quick charge feature
- 5 speed settings
- Long, slim 8 3/4˝ stainless steel shaft with large 3˝ commercial design blade guard
- New Power Lock/Unlock feature
- Power handle with stainless steel deco plate
- Limited 3-year warranty