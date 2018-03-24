Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Wine Opener Set - Black/Stainless Steel
1 ctUPC: 0008627909639
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Cuisinart Wine Opener easily removes up to 80 natural or synthetic corks on one full charge. We’ve included a foil cutter and vacuum sealer too!
Features:
- Removes up to 80 corks with one full charge
- Brushed stainless accents
- Rubberized handset
- Removes synthetic corks with ease
- Rechargeable base unit
- Foil cutter included
- Includes vacuum sealer to preserve flavor and freshness of unfinished wine
- Limited One Year Product Warranty, Limited Five Year Motor Warranty