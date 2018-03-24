Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Wine Opener Set - Black/Stainless Steel Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Wine Opener Set - Black/Stainless Steel

1 ctUPC: 0008627909639
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Cuisinart Wine Opener easily removes up to 80 natural or synthetic corks on one full charge. We’ve included a foil cutter and vacuum sealer too!

Features:

  • Removes up to 80 corks with one full charge
  • Brushed stainless accents
  • Rubberized handset
  • Removes synthetic corks with ease
  • Rechargeable base unit
  • Foil cutter included
  • Includes vacuum sealer to preserve flavor and freshness of unfinished wine
  • Limited One Year Product Warranty, Limited Five Year Motor Warranty