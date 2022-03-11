Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart CustomClassic Toaster Oven Broiler - Stainless Steel
1 ctUPC: 0008627909895
Product Details
Compact cooking versatility and modern design make this countertop Custom Classic Toaster Oven Broiler an ideal choice for your lifestyle. Brushed stainless and black housing is outfitted with a wire rack, broiling rack and baking/drip pan to handle your tasting, baking, and broiling needs. The nonstick interior and removable front crumb tray are easy to clean. The Always Even Shade Control monitors the toasting temperature and will automatically adjust the timing to produce the desired toast every time; auto slide-out rack means convenient, hands-free loading and removal of foods. The cool touch handle and automatic shutoff means safety is ensured.
Features:
- 1800 watts of power
- Toast, bagel, bake, broil and keep warm functions
- 0.5-cubic-foot capacity fits an 11 pizza and 6 slices of toast
- Stainless steel front with easy-grip dials and cool-touch handle
- Convenient auto slide-out rack for hands-free loading and easy removal of cooked foods
- Easy-clean nonstick interior
- Front removable crumb tray
- Recipe book
- Limited 3-year warranty
- BPA free