Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Tool Set
14 pcUPC: 0089008400249
Product Details
The Cuisinart deluxe 14-piece grill tool set includes all the necessary tools to make your grilling experience convenient. This durable set of stainless steel tools includes a chef's spatula, grill tongs, silicone basting brush, cleaning brush, extra cleaning brush head, 8 (4 pair) corn holders and storage case. The spatula, tongs, basting brush and cleaning brush are all designed with elongated handles and a hanging ring for convenient placement during grilling time. When you are finished grilling, store the whole set in the durable aluminum case until the next time you grill.
- All designed with a hanging rings for storage
- Everything stores conveniently in aluminum carry case
- Spatula, tongs, basting brush and cleaning brush are all designed with elongated handles
- The essential Grill Accessory gives a refreshing feel with Grill Tool to your kitchen, every time
- Durable and less expensive stainless steel