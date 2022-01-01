The Cuisinart deluxe 14-piece grill tool set includes all the necessary tools to make your grilling experience convenient. This durable set of stainless steel tools includes a chef's spatula, grill tongs, silicone basting brush, cleaning brush, extra cleaning brush head, 8 (4 pair) corn holders and storage case. The spatula, tongs, basting brush and cleaning brush are all designed with elongated handles and a hanging ring for convenient placement during grilling time. When you are finished grilling, store the whole set in the durable aluminum case until the next time you grill.

All designed with a hanging rings for storage

Everything stores conveniently in aluminum carry case

Spatula, tongs, basting brush and cleaning brush are all designed with elongated handles

The essential Grill Accessory gives a refreshing feel with Grill Tool to your kitchen, every time

Durable and less expensive stainless steel