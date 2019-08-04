Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Electric Pressure Cooker - Silver/Black
6 qtUPC: 0008627914972
Product Details
It’s easy to make entire meals or side dishes fast with the 6-Quart Pressure Cooker! Just toss ingredients into the pot, lock the lid, and let the pressure cooker do the work. Brown, simmer or sauté food right in the pot before cooking, and keep it warm when done! Food retains more vitamins and minerals than with traditional cooking methods, it stays moist and flavors stay true.
Features:
- 6-quart capacity
- Fingerprint-proof brushed stainless steel housing
- Digital thermostat
- Push button control for cooking options and programmed settings
- 99-minute time and LED countdown displa
- Cool-touch side handles
- Nonstick cooking pot
- Trivet included
- Dishwasher-safe cooking pot and trivet
- 1000 watts
- Limited 3-year warranty