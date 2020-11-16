Cook two different ways at the same time with this 2-sided, full-sized grill and griddle-in-one from Goodful by Cuisinart. The sleek bamboo base looks great on your counter while the aluminum grill plate's nonstick surface makes clean-up quick and easy.

Features:

1500 Watt Combination Grill /Griddle-Beautiful Natural Bamboo Base

Full sized Ceramic Coated Grill Plate

Adjustable temperature control with power and ready lights

Included: Brush and Tongs