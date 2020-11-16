Cuisinart Full Size Grill/Griddle Perspective: front
Cuisinart Full Size Grill/Griddle

1 ctUPC: 0008627916216
Product Details

Cook two different ways at the same time with this 2-sided, full-sized grill and griddle-in-one from Goodful by Cuisinart. The sleek bamboo base looks great on your counter while the aluminum grill plate's nonstick surface makes clean-up quick and easy.
Features:

  • 1500 Watt Combination Grill /Griddle-Beautiful Natural Bamboo Base
  • Full sized Ceramic Coated Grill Plate
  • Adjustable temperature control with power and ready lights

Included: Brush and Tongs

  • Limited 3-year warranty
  • BPA Free