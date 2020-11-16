Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Full Size Grill/Griddle
1 ctUPC: 0008627916216
Purchase Options
Product Details
Cook two different ways at the same time with this 2-sided, full-sized grill and griddle-in-one from Goodful by Cuisinart. The sleek bamboo base looks great on your counter while the aluminum grill plate's nonstick surface makes clean-up quick and easy.
Features:
- 1500 Watt Combination Grill /Griddle-Beautiful Natural Bamboo Base
- Full sized Ceramic Coated Grill Plate
- Adjustable temperature control with power and ready lights
Included: Brush and Tongs
- Limited 3-year warranty
- BPA Free