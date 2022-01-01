The Grill Dozer steam cleaning grill brush is revolutionizing how grill enthusiasts clean their grill. This innovative grilling tool cleans and sanitizes your grill with the power of STEAM. The spray system releases a fine mist that quickly turns to steam upon contact with your warm grill penetrating the caked-on mess your food left behind. The powerful 3-sided brush is perfect for heavy-duty cleaning, plus turn the brush sideways to attack those hard-to-reach areas between and under the grill grates. With the Grill Dozer, you’ll never dread cleaning your grill again!

Powerful 3-sided stainless steel brush with scraper and misting nozzle

Outdoor, grill brush for cleaning and sanitizing a warm grill

Unique wedge design cleans top of grate and in between areas

Elongated 18-inch reach makes cleaning safe

Convenient filling tank location means easy fill-up at any sink or hose

Ergonomically designed thumb activated spray trigger

Fine mist plus warm grill creates steam for easy cleaning