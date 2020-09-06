Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker
1 ctUPC: 0008627915582
Product Details
The One Top was engineered to be the most versatile appliance in your kitchen.
Features:
- Let the One Top do the Cooking: With dual precision temperature tracking, One Top takes the guesswork out of cooking
- Slow Cook: Low & Slow with no extra hardware
- Pan, Deep and Stir Fry: Heat your pan faster and hold it at a precise temperature
- Sous Vide:Hold liquid temperature within 1 degree
- App Platform: iOS & Android-Control App