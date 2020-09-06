Cuisinart One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Cuisinart One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker

1 ctUPC: 0008627915582
Purchase Options

Product Details

The One Top was engineered to be the most versatile appliance in your kitchen.

Features:

  • Let the One Top do the Cooking: With dual precision temperature tracking, One Top takes the guesswork out of cooking
  • Slow Cook: Low & Slow with no extra hardware
  • Pan, Deep and Stir Fry: Heat your pan faster and hold it at a precise temperature
  • Sous Vide:Hold liquid temperature within 1 degree
  • App Platform: iOS & Android-Control App