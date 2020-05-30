The Cuisinart Petit Gourmet portable outdoor LP gas grill with VersaStand has an integrated, adjustable telescoping base with 3 height levels (tabletop, mid level and full 30-inch grate-level). With a 5,500 BTU oval burner and a 150-square inch cook surface, this small format propane grill is designed to quickly and conveniently cook 8 burgers or strip steaks, 6-10 chicken breasts or over 4 pounds of fish without compromising flavor. The grill heats up very quickly, and uses far less gas than a full-sized grill. The compact size fits small, urban outdoor living spaces and is portable for tailgating and the beach. It has a locking lid, ergonomic carry handle and setup is quick and easy. This grill uses liquid propane gas cylinders which are sold separately.

Ergonomic carry handle for easy transport

150-square inch cook surface

Porcelain enamel coated steel cooking grate

Petit Gourmet portable outdoor LP gas grill is perfect for tailgating and the beach

VersaStand integrated telescoping base has 3 heights (tabletop, mid level and full 30-inch grate-level)

Locking lid for safety

5,500 BTU oval burner