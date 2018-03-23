Cuisinart simplifies the art of making the perfect pizzelle. Our Pizzelle Press bakes two, thin, 4-inch Italian waffle cookies at once. Five browning shades let users make pizzelle dark or light, hard and crisp, or soft and chewy. Indicator lights guarantee perfect timing, and nonstick plates let pizzelle be removed without breaking. Warm pizzelle can be rolled for cannoli or cones to fill with custard or cream. It's easy start to finish, and delicious, first bite to last!

Features: