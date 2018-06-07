Cuisinart's portable outdoor electric tabletop grill provides authentic grilling performance and flavor. Its small format fits easily on balconies and small patios - great for places that propane or charcoal grills aren't allowed. And although the grill is compact, its ample cooking grate is large enough to cook most family meals - 8 steaks, 8 hamburgers, 6 - 10 chicken breasts, or over 4 lbs. of fish! The grill heats up very quickly, and reaches temperatures high enough to sear a steak to perfection. Storage is a snap - with its folding legs it stows almost anywhere. The grill plugs into a standard household electrical receptacle, and is UL approved for outdoor use.

Locking lid and ergonomic carry handle

1500-watt tabletop electric grill approved for outdoor use

Folding legs makes setup, transport and storage quick and easy

145 sq. in. grilling space with fast heating cal-rod element

Parabolic reflector focuses energy on food

Porcelain enamel coated grill grate

Spill resistant drip tray