Cuisinart Portable Outdoor Electric Tabletop Grill
1 ctUPC: 0089008400275
Product Details
Cuisinart's portable outdoor electric tabletop grill provides authentic grilling performance and flavor. Its small format fits easily on balconies and small patios - great for places that propane or charcoal grills aren't allowed. And although the grill is compact, its ample cooking grate is large enough to cook most family meals - 8 steaks, 8 hamburgers, 6 - 10 chicken breasts, or over 4 lbs. of fish! The grill heats up very quickly, and reaches temperatures high enough to sear a steak to perfection. Storage is a snap - with its folding legs it stows almost anywhere. The grill plugs into a standard household electrical receptacle, and is UL approved for outdoor use.
- Locking lid and ergonomic carry handle
- 1500-watt tabletop electric grill approved for outdoor use
- Folding legs makes setup, transport and storage quick and easy
- 145 sq. in. grilling space with fast heating cal-rod element
- Parabolic reflector focuses energy on food
- Porcelain enamel coated grill grate
- Spill resistant drip tray