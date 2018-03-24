Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Portable Tabletop Outdoor Gas Grill - Red
1 ctUPC: 0089008400273
Product Details
The Cuisinart Petit Gourmet portable tabletop outdoor LP gas grill has folding legs for portability and easy storage. With a 5,500 BTU oval burner and a 145-square inch cook surface, this small format propane grill is designed to quickly and conveniently cook 8 burgers or strip steaks, 6-10 chicken breasts or over 4 pounds of fish without compromising flavor. The grill heats up very quickly, and uses far less gas than a full-sized grill. The compact size fits small, urban outdoor living spaces and is portable for camping and picnics. It has a locking lid, ergonomic carry handle and setup is quick and easy. This grill uses liquid propane gas cylinders which are sold separately.
- Petit Gourmet portable tabletop outdoor LP gas grill is perfect for camping and picnics
- Compact tabletop design (legs fold in for easy storage)
- 145-square inch cook surface suitable for family cooking
- 5,500 BTU oval burner (grill heats up to over 500 degrees)
- Reliable Twist Start ignition system
- Porcelain enamel coated steel cooking grate
- Lid latch and spill resistant drip tray