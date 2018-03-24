The Cuisinart Petit Gourmet portable tabletop outdoor LP gas grill has folding legs for portability and easy storage. With a 5,500 BTU oval burner and a 145-square inch cook surface, this small format propane grill is designed to quickly and conveniently cook 8 burgers or strip steaks, 6-10 chicken breasts or over 4 pounds of fish without compromising flavor. The grill heats up very quickly, and uses far less gas than a full-sized grill. The compact size fits small, urban outdoor living spaces and is portable for camping and picnics. It has a locking lid, ergonomic carry handle and setup is quick and easy. This grill uses liquid propane gas cylinders which are sold separately.

