Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Power Advantage 7 Speed Hand Mixer - White
1 ctUPC: 0008627901947
Purchase Options
Product Details
Flawlessly mix even the densest ingredients with the Cuisinart® Power Advantage® 7 Speed Hand Mixer. Make fast work of any cookie dough or meringue with its powerful motor featuring automatic feedback delivering just the right amount of power for your cooking task. Boasting a precision touchpad with digital display, you can shifts speeds with just one touch to tackle whipping cream perfectly!
Features:
- 220 watts of power with automatic feedback
- Chrome-plated Cuisinart logo band
- SmoothStart® feature with 3 low mixing speeds eliminating splattering
- One-step power switch with 7-speed LED display
- Swivel cord for right-handed or left-handed use
- Extra-long self cleaning beaters with no center posts
- Professional chef’s whisk and spatula-Instruction and recipe book included
- Limited 3-year warranty
- BPA Free