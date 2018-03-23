Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Power Advavntage 5-Speed Hand Mixer - White
1 ctUPC: 0008627901945
Product Details
The Cuisinart® Power Advantage® 5 Speed Hand Mixer easily mixes even the heaviest ingredients with ease. Switch from dense cookie dough to whipped cream with just one touch thanks to the slide control. This powerful motor with automatic feedback can perform any mixing task your recipes require.
Features:
- 220 watts of power with automatic feedback
- Chrome-plated Cuisinart logo band
- Easy-to-use speed control and beater eject lever
- Swivel cord for right-handed or left-handed use
- Instruction and recipe book included
- Limited 3-year warranty
- BPA Free