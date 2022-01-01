The Cuisinart 10-piece premium grilling set features all the tools any grill master needs to manage your savory steaks, juicy burgers, succulent fish and fresh vegetables. These durable stainless steel tools with wooden handles fit comfortably in your hands and bring a touch of style to your grilling area. Set includes chef's spatula, grill tongs, grill fork, set of 4 skewers, grill brush and 2 replacement grill brush heads. The durable leather case makes storing and traveling with your set a breeze.

Forged stainless steel construction

Optimal length for safe grilling

Handcrafted pakka wood handles

Leather carry case included perfect for storage and travel

Includes: