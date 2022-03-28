Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Programmable Kettle - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0008627916812
Product Details
- Programmable kettle with 6 preset temperatures for different types of tea
- 1.7-liter capacity
- 1500 watts of power for quick heating
- One-touch controls with blue LED indicators
- 30-minute Keep Warm option
- Memory feature allows kettle to be lifted off base for 2 minutes without shutting off
- 360° swivel cordless connector
- Concealed heating element minimizes mineral deposits
- Limited 3-year warranty