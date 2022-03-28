Cuisinart Programmable Kettle - Silver Perspective: front
Cuisinart Programmable Kettle - Silver

1 ctUPC: 0008627916812
Product Details

  • Programmable kettle with 6 preset temperatures for different types of tea
  • 1.7-liter capacity
  • 1500 watts of power for quick heating
  • One-touch controls with blue LED indicators
  • 30-minute Keep Warm option
  • Memory feature allows kettle to be lifted off base for 2 minutes without shutting off
  • 360° swivel cordless connector
  • Concealed heating element minimizes mineral deposits
  • Limited 3-year warranty