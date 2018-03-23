Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Programmable Slow Cooker - Stainless Steel
6.5 qtUPC: 0008627902099
Product Details
The generously-sized Cuisinart 6.5 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker makes family meals easy, thanks to the 24-hour cook time, digital countdown timer, and three cooking modes! The Slow Cooker conveniently shifts automatically to Keep Warm after cooking is finished, ensuring your family’s dinner is ready even if soccer practice goes late. Once dinner is over, cleanup is easy because both the ceramic cooking pot and lid are dishwasher safe.
Features:
- Touchpad control panel with LCD timer display-24-hour cooking timer
- Off/On, Warm, Simmer, Low, and High settings
- Removable 6.5 quart, oval ceramic cooking pot
- Brushed stainless steel housing with chrome-plated handles
- Glass lid with stainless steel rim and chrome-plated knob
- Dishwasher-safe lid and ceramic pot
- Nonslip rubber feet-Includes cooking rack for use with ramekins or other bakeware
- Spiral-bound recipe book with 70 basic to gourmet dishes
- Instruction book
- Limited 3-year product warranty
- BPA Free