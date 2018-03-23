The generously-sized Cuisinart 6.5 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker makes family meals easy, thanks to the 24-hour cook time, digital countdown timer, and three cooking modes! The Slow Cooker conveniently shifts automatically to Keep Warm after cooking is finished, ensuring your family’s dinner is ready even if soccer practice goes late. Once dinner is over, cleanup is easy because both the ceramic cooking pot and lid are dishwasher safe.

