Cuisinart™ Pulp Control Citrus Juicer - Silver/Black

1 ctUPC: 0008627903685
Product Details

CUISINART™ PULP CONTROL CITRUS JUICER

  • Stainless steel design
  • Adjustable reamer with 3 pulp control settings
  • Low, medium and high
  • Auto reverse
  • Universal juicer cone for more efficient juicing
  • Final spin feature extracts more juice from pulp
  • Extra long snap up spout accommodates more glasses and prevents dripping
  • Cover activates final spin feature and protects against dust
  • Easy clean
  • Easy clean
  • Dishwasher safe.