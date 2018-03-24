Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart™ Pulp Control Citrus Juicer - Silver/Black
1 ctUPC: 0008627903685
Purchase Options
Product Details
CUISINART™ PULP CONTROL CITRUS JUICER
- Stainless steel design
- Adjustable reamer with 3 pulp control settings
- Low, medium and high
- Auto reverse
- Universal juicer cone for more efficient juicing
- Final spin feature extracts more juice from pulp
- Extra long snap up spout accommodates more glasses and prevents dripping
- Cover activates final spin feature and protects against dust
- Easy clean
- Dishwasher safe.. See full description for further details