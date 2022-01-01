Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Round Belgian Waffle Maker
1 ctUPC: 0008627916937
Product Details
Make thick, delicious Belgian waffles that are crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside with this rotating waffle maker. With Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker - Round, it’s easy to create the gourmet breakfasts and desserts you love!
Features:
- Extra-deep 1 inch restaurant-style waffle
- Nonstick coated waffle grids easily release waffles and make cleaning effortless
- Easy-to-handle rotary feature for even baking on top and bottom
- 1000 watts
- Blue LED lights indicate when unit is ready for batter and when waffle is done
- Brushed stainless steel housing with black base
- Limited One Year Warranty