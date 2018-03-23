Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Salt Pepper & Spice Mill
1 ctUPC: 0008627907199
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Cuisinart Rechargeable Salt, Pepper, & Spice Mill is a fast and stylish way to spice up any meal! Our unique design boasts two grinding containers, letting you grind two different spices or salts with one button. With a grinding container on the top and bottom, simply turn the unit over to unleash the flavor and freshly grind your favorite spices, salts, and peppers at the table. This versatile mill adjusts from fine to coarse grinds easily, giving you ultimate control over your dishes. The rechargeable stainless steel mill nestles into the sleek charging base, keeping it fully charged and ready to grind.
Features:
- Stainless steel housing with embossed logo
- Rechargeable mill with grinding containers on top and bottom of unit
- Adjustable fine to coarse grind setting in one revolution
- Charging base with charge/ready light and removable crumb tray
- Clear grinding containers let you know when to refill
- Removable spice tray from charging base for easy cleaning
- Limited 3-Year Warranty