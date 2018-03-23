The Cuisinart Rechargeable Salt, Pepper, & Spice Mill is a fast and stylish way to spice up any meal! Our unique design boasts two grinding containers, letting you grind two different spices or salts with one button. With a grinding container on the top and bottom, simply turn the unit over to unleash the flavor and freshly grind your favorite spices, salts, and peppers at the table. This versatile mill adjusts from fine to coarse grinds easily, giving you ultimate control over your dishes. The rechargeable stainless steel mill nestles into the sleek charging base, keeping it fully charged and ready to grind.

Features: