Cuisinart Snow Cone Maker - Red/Silver Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Cuisinart Snow Cone Maker - Red/Silver

1 ctUPC: 0008627917202
Purchase Options

Product Details

All you need is ice, flavored syrup and a Cuisinart Snow Cone maker to enjoy fun, icy treats at home, any time! It’s easy and safe to operate, too.

Features:

  • Makes 4-5 snow cones in less than a minute!
  • Professional motor and blade mechanism with interlock safety feature
  • Comes with 4 BPA-free reusable plastic cones and 12 paper cones
  • Pull-out serving tray with interlock safety feature
  • Limited Five Year Motor Warranty