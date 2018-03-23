Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Snow Cone Maker - Red/Silver
1 ctUPC: 0008627917202
All you need is ice, flavored syrup and a Cuisinart Snow Cone maker to enjoy fun, icy treats at home, any time! It’s easy and safe to operate, too.
Features:
- Makes 4-5 snow cones in less than a minute!
- Professional motor and blade mechanism with interlock safety feature
- Comes with 4 BPA-free reusable plastic cones and 12 paper cones
- Pull-out serving tray with interlock safety feature
- Limited Five Year Motor Warranty