25 preprogrammed settings and a hygienic, odor resistant interior put the Cuisinart® Stainless Steel Microwave in a class of its own. The easy to sanitize stainless steel interior is the ideal cooking environment, with 1-cubic foot of space for your family’s needs. Preprogrammed one-touch controls guarantee everything from reheating coffee, to defrosting cutlets, to cooking fish, or making crispy bacon is done right. This 1000-watt oven lets you cook a meal from scratch, and make it a little healthier without oil or butter. With its stainless steel interior, stainless steel door, and sleek touchpad, this next generation of microwave has a two stage cooking option to seamlessly switch from defrost to cooking.

Features: