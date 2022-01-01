Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Microwave - Silver/Black
1 ctUPC: 0008627901419
25 preprogrammed settings and a hygienic, odor resistant interior put the Cuisinart® Stainless Steel Microwave in a class of its own. The easy to sanitize stainless steel interior is the ideal cooking environment, with 1-cubic foot of space for your family’s needs. Preprogrammed one-touch controls guarantee everything from reheating coffee, to defrosting cutlets, to cooking fish, or making crispy bacon is done right. This 1000-watt oven lets you cook a meal from scratch, and make it a little healthier without oil or butter. With its stainless steel interior, stainless steel door, and sleek touchpad, this next generation of microwave has a two stage cooking option to seamlessly switch from defrost to cooking.
Features:
- Stainless steel control panel and door with embossed Cuisinart logo and dark tinted glass window
- Stylish chrome handle
- Rotating 12 glass tray
- Touchpad controls with LCD
- Two convenient defrost functions to defrost food by weight or time
- Two-stage cooking operation: Allows microwave to be set so that first stage of operation (such as 15 minutes on defrost), is automatically followed by a second stage (such as cooking for 8 minutes)
- Instruction and recipe book included
- Limited 3-year warranty
- BPA Free