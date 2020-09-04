Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Velocity High Performance Blender - Gray
1 ctUPC: 0008627914842
The Velocity Blender features a 600-watt motor to power through any blending task in seconds, from mixing up a daiquiri to crushing ice. All-in-one speed control dial makes it easy to shift from Low to High to Pulse, while the premium stainless steel blades ensure smooth results. The BPA-free, 48-ounce Tritan™ blending jar offers capacity to spare, and the wipe-clean base and dishwasher-safe, removable parts make cleanups easy. Tight-seal lid prevents spills when the blender’s in use and a 2-ounce measuring pour lid insert provides additional precision measurements.
Features:
- 600-watt motor-BPA-free, 48 oz. Tritan™ plastic jar, lid and blade assembly
- Tight-seal, splash-proof lid includes 2-oz. measuring pour lid
- Removable, ultra-sharp stainless steel blades
- Low, High, and precision Pulse speed options
- Available in molded black, gray, and white