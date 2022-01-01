Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Blender and Food Processor with Travel Cups
1 ctUPC: 0008627907810
Purchase Options
Product Details
The dynamic VELOCITY Ultra Trio Blender/Food Processor with Travel Cups lets you do it all! The blender’s smart power and sophisticated electronics minces delicate herbs, whips up smoothies, and even chops ice to a fine powder. Blend your smoothies right in the two travel cups, put on the lids, and enjoy healthy breakfast on the go. Use the food processor work bowl to slice, shred, chop, or mix a dip in no time at all. With its sturdy base, this 3-in-1 workhorse can handle anything you toss at it – or into it!
Features:
- High-performance 1 horsepower motor
- 3-in-1 Blender/Food Processor/Travel Cups
- 56oz BPA-free Tritan plastic jar-3-cup food processor attachment with feed tube and pusher, slicer/shredder disc and stainless steel chopper blade
- Low, High, Pulse controls
- Pre-programmed Smoothie and Ice Crush functions
- Electronic touchpad