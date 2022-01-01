The dynamic VELOCITY Ultra Trio Blender/Food Processor with Travel Cups lets you do it all! The blender’s smart power and sophisticated electronics minces delicate herbs, whips up smoothies, and even chops ice to a fine powder. Blend your smoothies right in the two travel cups, put on the lids, and enjoy healthy breakfast on the go. Use the food processor work bowl to slice, shred, chop, or mix a dip in no time at all. With its sturdy base, this 3-in-1 workhorse can handle anything you toss at it – or into it!

Features: