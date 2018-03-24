Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Blender
1 ctUPC: 0008627907795
Purchase Options
Product Details
This sleek and powerful blender features Ice Crush and Smoothie controls, Low and High blending speeds, and a convenient Pulse function. Its generous 56-ounce durable BPA-free plastic jar features a tight-seal lid, soft-touch handle, and a 2-oz. measuring cap for precise measuring. The blender’s electronic touchpad provides easy selection for all your blending needs.
Features:
- High performance-1 horsepower motor-56-oz.
- BPA-Free Tritan plastic jar with comfort grip handle
- Low, High speeds, and Pulse function-Electronic touchpad controls with LED indicators
- Tight-seal lid with 2-oz. measuring cap
- Brushed silver base
- Premium ultra-sharp stainless steel blade assembly
- Limited 3-Year Warranty