Cupcake Pinot Noir Red Wine

750 mL
Product Details

Our Pinot Noir comes from California’s Central Coast, where the bright sun and cool maritime fog allow for elegantly structured grapes. We harvest our Pinot Noir grapes at their peak, before the juice undergoes a cool fermentation to preserve the bright fruit flavors. The wine is then aged on French and American oak before bottling.

  • 750ml Bottle
  • 14% alcohol by volume