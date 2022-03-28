Cupcake Vineyards Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
Cupcake Vineyards' Chardonnay is crafted with grapes from California’s esteemed Monterey County, where the cool climate and long growing season makes for the perfect Chardonnay. The morning fog paired with warm, sunny afternoons allow the grapes to fully ripen while maintaining the natural acidity, floral aromas and citrus flavors found in Chardonnay grapes.We barrel ferment our Chardonnay to achieve a rich, creamy wine with flavors of apple, lemon, vanilla and a hint of toasted almond. Rich and elegantly textured, this wine has balanced acidity with a smooth mouthfeel and a lingering finish followed by soft notes of melon, butter and oak. Enjoy with crab cakes or copious amounts of sunshine.

  • 750ml Bottle
  • 14.1% alcohol by volume

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories123.48
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7.35mg
Total Carbohydrate3.18g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1.41g
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% , from : Chardonnay Grapes

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

