Cupcake Vineyards' Chardonnay is crafted with grapes from California’s esteemed Monterey County, where the cool climate and long growing season makes for the perfect Chardonnay. The morning fog paired with warm, sunny afternoons allow the grapes to fully ripen while maintaining the natural acidity, floral aromas and citrus flavors found in Chardonnay grapes.We barrel ferment our Chardonnay to achieve a rich, creamy wine with flavors of apple, lemon, vanilla and a hint of toasted almond. Rich and elegantly textured, this wine has balanced acidity with a smooth mouthfeel and a lingering finish followed by soft notes of melon, butter and oak. Enjoy with crab cakes or copious amounts of sunshine.

750ml Bottle

14.1% alcohol by volume