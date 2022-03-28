Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008130801164
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Bursting with flavors of fresh citrus and ripe pear. Briefly aged on oak to embark subtle notes of toasted almond on the finish. Made with only 80 calories and <1g of natural sugar per 5oz glass. At only 8% ABV, Cupcake Light Hearted brings full flavor to life’s lighter moments.
- Cupcake Light Hearted Per 5fl.oz. average analysis: Calories 80, Carbohydrates 4g, Protein 0g, Fat 0g
- 750ml Bottle
- 8% alcohol by volume