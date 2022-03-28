Refreshing citrus aromas lead to bright, crisp flavors of lemon and apple. The finish is slightly dry with hints of white nectarine. Made with only 80 calories and <1g of natural sugar per 5oz glass. At only 8% ABV, Cupcake LightHearted brings full flavor to life’s lighter moments.

Cupcake LightHearted

Per 5 fluid ounce: calories 80, carbohydrates 4g, protein 0g, fat 0g

750mL bottle

8% alcohol by volume