Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Pinot Grigio White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008130801165
Refreshing citrus aromas lead to bright, crisp flavors of lemon and apple. The finish is slightly dry with hints of white nectarine. Made with only 80 calories and <1g of natural sugar per 5oz glass. At only 8% ABV, Cupcake LightHearted brings full flavor to life’s lighter moments.
- Cupcake LightHearted
- Per 5 fluid ounce: calories 80, carbohydrates 4g, protein 0g, fat 0g
- 750mL bottle
- 8% alcohol by volume