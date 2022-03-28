Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: front
Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Pinot Grigio White Wine
Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: left
Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: right
Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: top
Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: bottom
Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Pinot Grigio White Wine

750 mL
Refreshing citrus aromas lead to bright, crisp flavors of lemon and apple. The finish is slightly dry with hints of white nectarine. Made with only 80 calories and <1g of natural sugar per 5oz glass. At only 8% ABV, Cupcake LightHearted brings full flavor to life’s lighter moments.

  • Cupcake LightHearted
  • Per 5 fluid ounce: calories 80, carbohydrates 4g, protein 0g, fat 0g
  • 750mL bottle
  • 8% alcohol by volume