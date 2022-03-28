Cupcake Vineyards' Pinot Grigio is crafted from grapes sourced from the foothills of the Italian Alps, making for a uniquely flavorful wine. The grapes are grown in the cool climate of the Veneto region in Northeast Italy, where the Alps help protect the region from the cold winds that come from the North, while the Mediterranean heat provides the perfect climate for ripening. After harvesting, the grapes are quickly transported and softly pressed to ensure maximum freshness.

This refreshing Pinot Grigio showcases delectable flavors of fresh pear, cantaloupe, apple and pineapple that lead to a crisp finish with subtle notes of honey and lemon zest. A perfect pairing with Caesar salad, chicken fettuccine alfredo or a poolside cabana.