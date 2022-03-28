Cupcake Vineyards' Red Velvet is a rich, silky wine made up of Merlot, Zinfandel and Petite Sirah grapes that are sourced from some of the finest vineyards in California. Each varietal is fermented separately before blending, and aged on a unique oak regime for distinctive texture. The silky Merlot contributes notes of blackberry and mocha, while the Zinfandel lends ripe red fruit flavors with a hint of chocolate. The Petite Sirah serves as the backbone of the blend, enhancing the overall color and texture of the wine.

This lush red blend features notes of cherry, blackberry, chocolate and mocha that fill the palate, while soft hints of vanilla and toasted oak lead to an intense and lengthy finish. Enjoy with pan-seared ribeye steak, grilled bacon cheeseburgers or s’mores by the fire.