Cupcake Vineyards' Sauvignon Blanc is a vibrant, crisp wine that comes from vineyards in the South Island of New Zealand, where the cool growing season allows our grapes to mature slowly and gain character and complexity. We work with growers in the Wairau and Awatere Valleys to explore the different soil profiles of the region for maximum complexity. The grapes are then harvested at night and promptly pressed to undergo cool fermentation in 100% stainless steel tanks. An extended fermentation sur lie adds richness, complementing the fruit’s natural zest and acidity. This bright wine has flavors of Meyer lemon, white nectarine and Key lime that integrate with subtle hints of grapefruit, gooseberry and citrus, culminating into a long, balanced finish. Pair oysters on the half shell, creamy lobster risotto or a picnic in the park.

750mL Bottle

12.5% alcohol by volume