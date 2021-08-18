Curls™ Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste Perspective: front
Curls™ Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste Perspective: left
Curls™ Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste Perspective: right
Curls™ Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste

4 fl ozUPC: 0085977600000
Product Details

Smooth unruly edges, add sheen, and create your favorite natural style. Formulated with organic blueberry extract and argan oil, proven to encourage hair growth.

  • No sulfates, silicones, parabens, artificial oils, or fragrances
  • Effortless, frizz free curls
  • Formulated with certified organic ingredients

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Water , Ceteareth-25 , Peg-7 Glyceryl Cocoate , Vegetable Glycerin , Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil , Keratin , Hydrolyzed Quinoa , Silk Amino Acids , Vaccinium Angustifolium (Blueberry) Fruit Extract , Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter) , Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter , Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil , Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil , Jojoba Esters , Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Corn Starch , Tocopheryl Acetate , Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate , Potassium Sorbate , Phenoxyethanol , Fragrance , Blue 1 , Red 33 .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More