Curls™ Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste
Smooth unruly edges, add sheen, and create your favorite natural style. Formulated with organic blueberry extract and argan oil, proven to encourage hair growth.
- No sulfates, silicones, parabens, artificial oils, or fragrances
- Effortless, frizz free curls
- Formulated with certified organic ingredients
: Water , Ceteareth-25 , Peg-7 Glyceryl Cocoate , Vegetable Glycerin , Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil , Keratin , Hydrolyzed Quinoa , Silk Amino Acids , Vaccinium Angustifolium (Blueberry) Fruit Extract , Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter) , Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter , Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil , Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil , Jojoba Esters , Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Corn Starch , Tocopheryl Acetate , Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate , Potassium Sorbate , Phenoxyethanol , Fragrance , Blue 1 , Red 33 .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
