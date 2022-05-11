Hover to Zoom
Curly's Sauceless Hickory Smoked and Seasoned Pulled Pork
12 ozUPC: 0070405170510
Product Details
- One 12 oz pack of refrigerated, gluten free Curly's Naturally Hickory Smoked and Seasoned Sauceless Pulled Pork
- Spice up your favorite sandwiches with pulled pork, hickory smoked and sauceless for true pitmaster quality
- Curly's pulled pork is free from fillers and gluten free for an ideal meal option the whole family can enjoy
- Enjoy this fully cooked sauceless pulled pork in minutes for convenient meal prep and a quick, savory dinner
- The signature Curly's taste is packed with rich, hickory-smoked flavor and a bold kick for delicious meals
- Create delicious sandwiches, hearty burritos or pulled pork tacos with Curly's heat and serve pulled pork
- Curly's pulled pork comes in a convenient, microwaveable and resealable container for easy meal prep and storage
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2ounce (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium320mg13.33%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork, Water, Potassium Lactate, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Flavorings, Cultured Corn Syrup Solids, Dextrose, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Nitrite.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
