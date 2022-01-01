Hover to Zoom
Curonian Alma Outdoor & Indoor Furniture Alma Seat Cushions, Red Plaid - 47.2 x 19.7 x
1UPC: 0066004283985
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add some comfort and style to your favorite chairs with this essential cushion. A must-have finishing touch. A simple yet stylish design, it is made from cotton/polyester and accented with multi-button tufts. Once filled, cushions may appear smaller.Features. Stitching details and button tufting. Cotton and polyester upholsterySpecifications. Color: Red Plaid. Dimension: 47.2" x 19.7" x 2.3". Weight: 3 lbs