Add some comfort and style to your favorite chairs with this essential cushion. A must-have finishing touch. A simple yet stylish design, it is made from cotton/polyester and accented with five button tufts. Once filled, cushions may appear smaller.

. Stitching details and button tufting. Cotton and polyester upholstery. Set of 2Teal.19.7" x 19.7" x 2.3".2 lbs