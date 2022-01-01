Lemon Eucalyptus insect repellent. Designed to repel mosquitoes for up to 6 hours. Unique formula guaranteed to repel mosquitoes and ticks. Will not harm fishing line, camping gear, watch crystals, or tackle boxes. Repels mosquitoes that may carry West Nile virus or Zika virus. Size: 4 Oz. Application: Pump Spray Application Time: 6 Hr. Active Ingredient: Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus Safe For Pets: No