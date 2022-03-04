Hover to Zoom
Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog Cheese
1 lbUPC: 0029647890000
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium200mg8.33%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A450Number of International Units9%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Cultured Goat Milk, Salt, Enzymes and Vegetable Ash
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
