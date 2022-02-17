Hover to Zoom
D'Arbo Wild Lingonberry Sauce
14.1 ozUPC: 0001136800238
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
The lingonberry’s delicate yet sharp taste adds a special touch to exquisite game and fish dishes as well as desserts.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (42 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Lingonberries, Sugar, Fruit Pectin, Lemon Juice Concentrate.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More