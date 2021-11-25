Hover to Zoom
D&G Jamaican Cream Soda
12 fl ozUPC: 0008908712012
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (354 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories175
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium23mg0.96%
Total Carbohydrate43g14.33%
Sugar43g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Triple Filtered Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, and Sodium Benzoate (A Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
