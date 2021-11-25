Hover to Zoom
D&G® Jamaican Kola Champagne Soda
12 fl ozUPC: 0008908712011
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (354 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories175
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium23mg0.96%
Total Carbohydrate43g14.33%
Sugar43g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Triple Filtered Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate (A Preservative), and Artificial Color (Fd&C Yellow #6)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
