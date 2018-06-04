DaVinci Chianti Red Wine is an authentic Tuscan wine that features jammy notes of ripe plums, tart cherries and red fruit. This lively red wine is well-balanced with a medium body. This Italian red wine has a deep crimson color, soft mineral characteristics and round tannins that linger in a long, peppery finish. This Chianti red wine pairs perfectly with pasta, red sauce pizza, and meat dishes. DaVinci makes excellent wines by combining old world heritage with new world technology.

One 750 mL bottle of DaVinci Chianti Red Wine

Well-balanced and medium bodied dry red wine with lingering tannins

Notes of ripe plums, cherries and red fruit

Italian wine with a deep crimson color and soft mineral characteristics

Pair this versatile red table wine with pasta, red sauce pizza, and meat dishes

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable