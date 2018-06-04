Hover to Zoom
Da Vinci Chianti Italian Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500001217
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
DaVinci Chianti Red Wine is an authentic Tuscan wine that features jammy notes of ripe plums, tart cherries and red fruit. This lively red wine is well-balanced with a medium body. This Italian red wine has a deep crimson color, soft mineral characteristics and round tannins that linger in a long, peppery finish. This Chianti red wine pairs perfectly with pasta, red sauce pizza, and meat dishes. DaVinci makes excellent wines by combining old world heritage with new world technology.
- One 750 mL bottle of DaVinci Chianti Red Wine
- Well-balanced and medium bodied dry red wine with lingering tannins
- Notes of ripe plums, cherries and red fruit
- Italian wine with a deep crimson color and soft mineral characteristics
- Pair this versatile red table wine with pasta, red sauce pizza, and meat dishes
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable