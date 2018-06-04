Da Vinci Chianti Italian Red Wine Perspective: front
Da Vinci Chianti Italian Red Wine
Da Vinci Chianti Italian Red Wine
Da Vinci Chianti Italian Red Wine
Da Vinci Chianti Italian Red Wine
Da Vinci Chianti Italian Red Wine
Da Vinci Chianti Italian Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008500001217
Product Details

DaVinci Chianti Red Wine is an authentic Tuscan wine that features jammy notes of ripe plums, tart cherries and red fruit. This lively red wine is well-balanced with a medium body. This Italian red wine has a deep crimson color, soft mineral characteristics and round tannins that linger in a long, peppery finish. This Chianti red wine pairs perfectly with pasta, red sauce pizza, and meat dishes. DaVinci makes excellent wines by combining old world heritage with new world technology.

  • One 750 mL bottle of DaVinci Chianti Red Wine
  • Well-balanced and medium bodied dry red wine with lingering tannins
  • Notes of ripe plums, cherries and red fruit
  • Italian wine with a deep crimson color and soft mineral characteristics
  • Pair this versatile red table wine with pasta, red sauce pizza, and meat dishes
  • Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable