DaVinci Pinot Grigio is a crisp white wine with pleasant floral aromas complemented by ripe notes of fresh apple, citrus and tropical fruit. Featuring a brilliant light straw color and a full, ripe palate, this well-balanced Pinot Grigio wine has vibrant acidity and notes of minerals on the finish. This Italian wine is made with grapes sourced from the high-altitude delle Venezie region, which is particularly suited for producing Italy's top Pinot Grigios. Highly versatile, Pinot Grigio wine is great on its own or alongside any meal. DaVinci makes excellent wines by combining old world heritage with new world technology.

